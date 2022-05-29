Determining the Physical Properties of Young Stellar Objects

We have begun a study of the young stellar objects (YSOs) in the star formation region G104.52+01.24. This is a very young (1 Myr old), compact, bubble shaped star forming region in the outer Galaxy that has not yet fully dispersed its natal cloud material. At a distance of 4.1 kpc, it has 200 known YSOs, a H II region, and a bow shock surrounding its central O9 star,YSOs, which had been identified in a Spitzer survey of the region with the IRAC and MIPS instruments. We obtained 1–2.5 micron spectra of the YSOs using SpeX on the NASA Infrared Telescope Facility (IRTF), which we will use to determine the stellar properties and estimate the masses and ages of the YSOs. We can then assess whether new stars are forming in the expanding shell, or the O-star wind is acting to disrupt the cloud and terminate star formation in this region. This material is based upon work supported by the National Science Foundation under grant No. 1745460.