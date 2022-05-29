Orbital and Circumstellar Properties of the Pre-Main Sequence Double-Lined Spectroscopic Binary System V562 Ori

Using high-resolution H-band spectra from the IGRINS spectrograph on the Lowell Discovery Telescope and a two-dimensional cross-correlation technique, we measured the radial velocities, spectral types, v*sin(i) values, and flux ratio for both components in the young binary system V562 Ori. The observed templates that maximized the cross-correlation coefficients for 11 epochs of spectra are BS8085 (K5), for the primary, and HD97101 (K6), for the secondary. We found an orbital period of ~12 days, a mass ratio close to unity, and a low eccentricity for the system. Synthetic stellar spectra also served to determine radial velocities with lower uncertainty than the observed templates; we discuss the consistency between our analysis using both observed and synthetic stellar templates. A lack of near-infrared excess in the system indicates no warm dust in close proximity to the stars; however, 3.6 and 4.5 micron data from the YSOVARS program demonstrate the presence of cool dust likely in a circumbinary disk. Variability in the brightness and color of the mid-infrared excess appears to be correlated with the orbital period. Archival L-band spectra from the NIRSPEC instrument on the Keck II telescope show no evidence for water ice in the circumbinary disk. For all 11 epochs of our IGRINS observations, strong, variable Bracket gamma emission is evident in the K-band region of the spectra; we determined that this feature arises in the local, diffuse warm gas in the Orion region. This research was supported in part by NSF awards AST-1313399 and AST-1518081.