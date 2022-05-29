Observations of the Fading Outburst System L1251 VLA 6

Young protostars that undergo episodic accretion can provide insight into the effects of stellar evolution and impact on their circumstellar environments. L1251 VLA 6 is a four component protostar system with one of those being a fading outbursting protostar. Here we examine structure in the disk around L1251 VLA 6 at a frequency of 33 GHz with the Very Long Array (VLA). Given the rarity of YSOs undergoing this type of accretion, L1251 VLA 6 can provide insight into the fading post-outburst process. To constrain the disk structure, we adopt a modeling approach specifically taking the protoplanetary disk density profile equations laid out in Andrews et al. (2009) and then follows the same technique as in White et al. (2020) that uses an MCMC approach to constrain the most probable values. This model then combined with a parametric ray-tracing code to generate synthetic model images of an axisymmetric disk with an MCMC fitting algorithm, allowing us to characterize the radial distribution of dust in the system. The results of our MCMC fit shows that the most probable values for the mass and radius are more consistent with Class I. We find that the mass of the disk to be 0.070, consistent with calculated values. Additionally, we investigate the reasoning for the accretion outburst, which we determine is not caused by gravitational instability.