Observing the Wide-Angle Outflows of HBC494

FU Ori (FUor) type objects, a subclass of Class I Young Stellar Objects, are primarily characterized by their large-scale accretion outbursts, high accretion rates (~ 10e-07 M./Yr), and the presence of large bipolar outflows. However, the triggering mechanism of FUor outbursts and its impact on the chemical and physical evolution of the disk and surroundings (i.e. outflows and envelope) is not clear, despite numerous observations at different wavelength regimes and theoretical work. Multi-scale observations of several molecules with different critical densities provide insights into the thermal and physical properties of a YSO’s disk, as well as its outflows/envelope. Therefore, sub-millimeter observations of FUors serve as a means to characterize and study the chemical and kinematics of the disk, outflows, and envelope at the earliest stellar formation phases. We present sub-millimeter observations and analysis of HBC494, a FUor type binary star system with uncharacteristically large bipolar outflows. These outflows serve as a mechanism to study not only HBC494, but also to gain insight into the large-scale accretion mechanisms which drive FUor type objects. The substantial extension of HBC494’s outflows requires high-FOV and high sensitivity observations to properly view. For this reason, we use a combination of the ALMA 12 meter, ACA, and total power arrays to observe 12CO, 13CO, C18O, and SO emission lines at a much larger field of view and sensitivity when compared to previous observations. Our observations outline a previously undiscovered outflow cavity, approximately 15 arcseconds north of HBC494’s central binary system. This cavity appears to be connected kinematically to the central object, implying a relationship to HBC494’s large-scale accretion mechanism.