Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Mapping the Milky Way using the final data release of APOGEE

Presentation #407.04 in the session The Milky Way, the Galactic Center — iPoster Session.

by Cathryn Price and Jon Holtzman
Using the final data release of the (APOGEE-2) survey, this study will present maps of metallicity and age across the Milky Way, concentrating on the disk. We investigate radial gradients and azimuthal symmetry of mean metallicity and age, as well as the radial dependence of the age and metallicity distribution functions in order to learn more about the evolution of stellar populations, the merger history, and the star formation history of the Galaxy.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
