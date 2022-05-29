Updates from the SOFIA/FORCAST Galactic Center Survey

The SOFIA/FORCAST Galactic Center Survey is an ongoing effort to map the brightest infrared portions of the inner ~200 pc of our galaxy at 25 and 37 um. As part of this presentation, we will present analysis of data collected as part of a SOFIA cycle 7 Legacy Program as well as more recent observations from SOFIA cycle 9 which are mapping additional locations within the Galactic Center (GC) that may represent relatively isolated sites of recent star formation. The FORCAST observations provide a powerful probe of active regions within the GC, many of which are badly saturated in archival Spitzer/MIPS 24 um and WISE band 4 observations. Our ongoing work in this region highlights the utility of this dataset for studies of the GC, and we will also discuss high level data products from the program that will soon be available to the broader astronomical community.