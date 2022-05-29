Decadal Survey Testbed-2 Commissioning: Enabling Technology Development for Future Space Missions Targeting Exo-Earths

We report the Spring 2022 commissioning of the second Decadal Survey Testbed (DST-2) at Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s High Contrast Imaging Testbed (HCIT) facility. DST-2 is opto-mechanically designed for stability to thermal fluctuations and vibrations while housed inside a 12-m long vacuum chamber to simulate the environment of future space telescopes intended for imaging exo-Earths. The baseline layout includes a 2K Boston Micromachines deformable mirror and Lyot coronagraph along with a flexible architecture to allow various coronagraph technologies, jitter mirrors or other disturbance injection, and the injection of other sources or telescope simulators with little reconfiguration. Coronagraph technology and algorithm development projects including Linear Dark Field Control for wavefront stabilization in a dark hole, and dark hole optimization for injection into a single mode fiber, are slated for investigation. DST-2 will work in parallel to the pre-existing and oversubscribed Decadal Survey Testbed (DST-1) and with similar performances reaching down to <5e-10 contrast. DST-2 will support the Great Observatory Maturation Program to develop high contrast imaging technology for a future IR/O/UV exoplanet imaging mission and is available to PIs funded by NASA grants.

