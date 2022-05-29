Exploring the multi-messenger Milky Way

The era of multi-messenger astronomy is well and truly upon us, with 90 compact binaries observed since Advanced LIGO saw first light in 2015. While the closest gravitational wave source directly detected to date was at a distance of 40 Mpc (GW170817, the famed binary neutron star merger), our own cosmic backyard is ripe with prospective sources. Despite this, the science case for Galactic gravitational wave astronomy as yet remains relatively unexplored. In this talk, I will outline a number of prospective Galactic multi-messenger sources, before discussing several ways in which their detection prospects over the next twenty years can be improved through both experimental and analytical techniques.