Enabling Multi-messenger Searches with LISA Pre-merger Alerts

Extracting the highest possible value from multi-messenger and multi-wavelength observations requires coordination between many types of observatories with different technical, logistical, and scheduling constraints. In the mid-2030s, LISA will become the first space-based gravitational wave observatory. A subset of potential multi-messenger sources can be alerted by LISA with a week or more of advance notice, allowing other observatories time to prepare for the event. In this work, I describe the development of tools to enable searchers to coordinate multi-messenger searches while making the best possible use of advance alert data.