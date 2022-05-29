Development of simulation tools to study instrument and spacecraft transients in LISA data

We describe the development of simulation tools designed to study the impact of transient events in the LISA science data through modeling of the spacecraft dynamics and control systems.

The performance of the laser interferometer space antenna (LISA) in observing low-frequency gravitational waves (GWs) is reliant on highly connected payload instrumentation and spacecraft control systems. The drag-free and attitude control system (DFACS) enables a platform which produces ultra-low force noise on the test masses which serve as the reference points for GW measurement. It also reduces angular jitter that can couple into the inter-spacecraft interferometry measurement.

We present the first implementation of a realistic spacecraft dynamics and control system in a detailed simulation of the full LISA constellation. Our DFACS and dynamics model has been added to the LISANode simulation tool which allows for computation of the full time-delayed interferometry response of the observatory.

This simulation capability will allow detailed studies of the observatory noise and the effect of transient artifacts on the LISA science data. Such transients were observed in LISA Pathfinder originating from micrometeoroid impacts on the spacecraft and from force impulses on the test masses