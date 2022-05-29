Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Neutrino follow-up with the Zwicky Transient Facility: Results from the first 24 campaigns

Presentation #409.08 in the session Gravitational Wave and Multi-messenger Missions.

by Robert Stein
Jun 29, 2022
Neutrino follow-up with the Zwicky Transient Facility: Results from the first 24 campaigns

The Zwicky Transient Transient Facility (ZTF) performs a systematic neutrino follow-up program, searching for optical counterparts to high-energy neutrinos with dedicated Target-of-Opportunity observations. Since first light in March 2018, ZTF has taken prompt observations for 24 high-quality neutrino alerts from the IceCube Neutrino Observatory, with a median latency of 12.2 hours from initial neutrino detection. I will summarise the results of this program, and the implications for the origin of astrophysical neutrinos.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
