Neutrino follow-up with the Zwicky Transient Facility: Results from the first 24 campaigns

The Zwicky Transient Transient Facility (ZTF) performs a systematic neutrino follow-up program, searching for optical counterparts to high-energy neutrinos with dedicated Target-of-Opportunity observations. Since first light in March 2018, ZTF has taken prompt observations for 24 high-quality neutrino alerts from the IceCube Neutrino Observatory, with a median latency of 12.2 hours from initial neutrino detection. I will summarise the results of this program, and the implications for the origin of astrophysical neutrinos.