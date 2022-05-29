Search for gravitational waves associated with gamma-ray bursts during the third LIGO/Virgo observing run

This talk will present results from the LIGO-Virgo Collaboration search for gravitational waves coincident with gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) detected by Fermi and Swift during the second half of the third LIGO/Virgo observing run. The analysis searches for neutron star-neutron star and neutron star-black hole mergers associated with short GRBs, as well as generic transient signals associated with both short and long GRBs. Additionally, based on our results and the rate of binary neutron star mergers, we set constraints on the population of low-luminosity short GRBs.