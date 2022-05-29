PGIR20eid (SN 2020qmp): A Type IIP Supernova at 15.6 Mpc discovered by the Palomar Gattini-IR survey

We present a detailed analysis of SN 2020qmp, a nearby type IIP core-collapse supernova (CCSN), discovered by the Palomar Gattini-IR (PGIR) survey in the galaxy UGC07125. We illustrate how the multi-wavelength study of this event helps our general understanding of stellar progenitors and circumstellar medium (CSM) interactions in CCSNe. We also highlight the importance of near-infrared (NIR) surveys for early detections of SNe in dusty environments. SN 2020qmp displays characteristic hydrogen lines in its optical spectra, as well as a plateau in its optical LC, hallmarks of a type IIP SN. We do not detect linear polarization during the plateau phase, with a 3 σ upper limit of 0.78%. Through hydrodynamical LC modeling and an analysis of its nebular spectra, we estimate a progenitor mass of around 11 solar masses, and an explosion energy of around 0.8e51 erg. We find that the spectral energy distribution cannot be explained by a simple CSM interaction model, assuming a constant shock velocity and steady mass-loss rate, and the excess X-ray luminosity compared with the synchrotron radio luminosity suggests deviations from equipartition. Finally, we demonstrate the advantages of NIR surveys over optical surveys for the detection of dust-obscured CCSNe in the local universe. Specifically, our simulations show that the Wide-Field Infrared Transient Explorer will detect about 14 more CCSNe out of 75 expected in its footprint within 40 Mpc, over five years than an optical survey equivalent to the Zwicky Transient Facility would detect. We have determined or constrained the main properties of SN 2020qmp and of its progenitor, highlighting the value of multi-wavelength follow-up observations of nearby CCSNe. We have also shown that forthcoming NIR surveys will finally enable us to do a nearly complete census of CCSNe in the local universe.