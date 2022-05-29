Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

nvestigating the Effect of Bursty Star Formation on Dwarf Galaxy UV Spectral Slopes at z~0.9

Presentation #412.03 in the session Evolution of Galaxies VII.

by Brian Siana, Christopher Snapp-Kolas, Timothy Gburek, Harry Teplitz, Anahita Alavi, Yicheng Guo, Eric Gawiser, Adam Broussard, Najmeh Emami, Marc Rafelski, Mark Dickinson, Vihang Mehta, Claudia Scarlata, John Pharo, Xin Wang, Steven Finkelstein, and UVCANDELS Team
Published onJun 29, 2022
nvestigating the Effect of Bursty Star Formation on Dwarf Galaxy UV Spectral Slopes at z~0.9

Both simulations and observations suggest that dwarf galaxies can significantly change their star formation rates on short time scales (<10 Myrs). This has many implications for interpreting observables such as LUV and L, as well as parametrizing fits to spectral energy distributions. We study galaxies of log(M*) ~ 9 and z ~ 1 to determine if the UV spectral slope, beta, is strongly affected by these bursts, and if that biases our estimation of dust extinction in dwarf galaxies. First, we determine the stage of the burst based on the ratio of L (from Keck/MOSFIRE spectroscopy) and LUV (from the UVCANDELS HST F275W photometry). Then we determine if the UV spectral slopes are better correlated with the stage of the burst or the true amount of dust extinction (measured via LIR / LUV). Finally, we conclude with implications for SFRD estimates at all epochs.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with