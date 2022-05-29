nvestigating the Effect of Bursty Star Formation on Dwarf Galaxy UV Spectral Slopes at z~0.9

Both simulations and observations suggest that dwarf galaxies can significantly change their star formation rates on short time scales (<10 Myrs). This has many implications for interpreting observables such as L UV and L Hα , as well as parametrizing fits to spectral energy distributions. We study galaxies of log(M*) ~ 9 and z ~ 1 to determine if the UV spectral slope, beta, is strongly affected by these bursts, and if that biases our estimation of dust extinction in dwarf galaxies. First, we determine the stage of the burst based on the ratio of L Hα (from Keck/MOSFIRE spectroscopy) and L UV (from the UVCANDELS HST F275W photometry). Then we determine if the UV spectral slopes are better correlated with the stage of the burst or the true amount of dust extinction (measured via L IR / L UV ). Finally, we conclude with implications for SFRD estimates at all epochs.