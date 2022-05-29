Testing Planet Formation Mechanisms via Protoplanetary Disk Observations and Exoplanet Demographics

No comments here
Presentation #413.02 in the session Multi-Faceted Views of Planet Formation III: Insights into planet formation and properties from proto-planetary disks.
Recent years have seen an exponential growth in the number of exoplanets detected around Gyr-old stars, mostly thanks to dedicated space missions. At the same time, ground-based facilities have enabled surveys of gaseous dust disks around young Myr-old stars. This talk will review how connecting disk observations and exoplanet demographics aids in constraining planet formation mechanisms. I will also discuss critical tests and measurements with upcoming facilities for future progress.