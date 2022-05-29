Roman High Latitude Spectroscopic Survey: Grism simulations

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will obtain near-IR grism spectroscopic data of an area of 2000 deg2 in the High Latitude Spectroscopic Survey (HLSS). Among the main objectives of this survey is to study cosmic acceleration and dark energy. It also provides a huge public dataset that will support a wide range of astronomical studies. We have developed a pipeline to simulate grism spectroscopic observations for the Roman HLSS. With the pipeline and incorporating the HLSS survey parameters, such as detection limits, exposure times, roll angles, and dithering, we have generated simulated data products, slitless dispersed images and direct images, which are representative of the planned HLSS data. In order to create a realistic simulation of the sky, the pipeline uses input galaxies and stars with a variety of physical properties. We provide products covering a 4 deg2 area over a redshift range of 1<z<3, for both the Science Investigation Team (SIT) and the public to use.