Published on Jun 29, 2022

On Trapped Modes In Variable White Dwarfs As Probes of the 12C(α,γ)16O Reaction Rate

Presentation #415.05 in the session Pulsating Variable Stars & White Dwarfs.

by Morgan Chidester and Frank Timmes
Determining the abundance of Carbon and Oxygen in our universe is of paramount importance when understanding life on Earth as well as stellar evolution. A large contributor to the creation of Carbon and Oxygen is the 12C(α,γ)16O reaction rate that occurs in stars. However the rate of this reaction is quite uncertain and difficult to constrain. In this presentation, we explore how the pulsations of trapped modes in variable white dwarf stars may serve as probes to better confine this important reaction rate.

