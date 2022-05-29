A GPU-Based Multi-Sector Search for M Dwarf Exoplanets with TESS FFIs

We present the results of a multi-planet search of 41,647 M-dwarf stars brighter than Tmag = 13 using data from the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). We use Full Frame Image (FFI) lightcurves extracted by the Quick-Loop Pipeline, combining all available data through Sector 46 in a multi-sector search to enable the detection of small and long-period planets. We recover all previously known M-dwarf TOIs first discovered in the FFIs, in addition to seven new planet candidates, three of which are roughly Earth-sized. The pipeline involves a GPU-based transit search capable of searching ~15,000 lightcurves per hour followed by a nearly fully automated suite of vetting tests based on flux- and pixel-level analysis, which will enable large planet searches leveraging the enormous amount of FFI observations from TESS in the future.