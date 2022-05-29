Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

A Dozen FUV Flares of AU Mic during two transits of AU Mic b

Presentation #418.06 in the session Exoplanet Transits III.

by Adina Feinstein, Kevin France, Allison Youngblood, Paul Cauley, Jacob Bean, Hannah Diamond-Lowe, Eric Gaidos, Peter Gao, Sivan Ginzburg, Eliza Kempton, Elisabeth Newton, Peter Plavchan, Hilke Schlichting, and D.J. Teal
Published onJun 29, 2022
A Dozen FUV Flares of AU Mic during two transits of AU Mic b

The high energy radiation from young stars shapes the atmospheres of close-in transiting exoplanets. AU Mic is a ~25 Myr nearby M dwarf with two transiting exoplanets embedded in a debris disk. We present time series UV spectra during a transit of AU Mic b as observed during two visits with HST/COS. We detected 12 flares with “broadband” (1070-1350 AA) energies ranging from 1029-1032 ergs, with the most massive flare event exhibiting 3 peaks. We compare the measured flare energies and profiles as measured from emission features that originate from different formation temperatures, yielding insight into flare formation mechanisms on young M stars. Additionally, we evaluate line fluxes and find a uniform increase in flux across all wavelengths, and find a dramatic increase in blue continuum flux (< 1100 AA) during flares, which we attribute to thermal bremsstrahlung processes. With these spectra, we estimate how the measured UV flare energies and rate affect the photoevaporation rate of close-in exoplanet atmospheres, like AU Mic b and c and motivate future observational and theoretical work on the impact of FUV flares.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with