Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Fine structure excitation of oxygen and carbon by impact with atomic hydrogen

Presentation #419.04 in the session Laboratory Astrophysics (LAD) Division Meeting: A Universe of Carbon III.

by Peigen Yan and James Babb
Published onJun 29, 2022
Fine structure excitation of oxygen and carbon by impact with atomic hydrogen

Using accurate interaction potentials, we will report on the progress of our calculations of fine structure excitation cross sections for ground state oxygen and carbon atoms in collisions with atomic hydrogen, which contributes to the cooling of diffuse interstellar gas through the photon emission process. Our results will be compared with several prior calculations. Supported by NASA APRA grant 80NSSC19K0698.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with