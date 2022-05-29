Fine structure excitation of oxygen and carbon by impact with atomic hydrogen

No comments here
Presentation #419.04 in the session Laboratory Astrophysics (LAD) Division Meeting: A Universe of Carbon III.
Using accurate interaction potentials, we will report on the progress of our calculations of fine structure excitation cross sections for ground state oxygen and carbon atoms in collisions with atomic hydrogen, which contributes to the cooling of diffuse interstellar gas through the photon emission process. Our results will be compared with several prior calculations. Supported by NASA APRA grant 80NSSC19K0698.