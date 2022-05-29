Neutral Hydrogen Stacking and the Large-Scale Structure of the Universe Using CHILES

I present initial results from the COSMOS HI Large Extragalactic Survey (CHILES) data using the total 1051 hours of integration time from the Very Large Array (VLA). The data includes 1027 hours of VLA-B array data, as well as 24 hours of recently obtained VLA-C array data. The data has a spatial resolution of 9” × 9” and a frequency resolution of 125 kHz, with continuous frequency coverage for the detection of HI out to a redshift of 0.45. I discuss some of the challenges for calibration, RFI mitigation, and imaging, the strategies taken to overcome these challenges, and the overall quality of the data. In my dissertation, I use this data, and spectroscopic redshifts from COSMOS, to investigate the relationship between a galaxy’s neutral hydrogen content, position in the cosmic web, and redshift. This investigation is done by stacking our data in different redshift bins, and distance from the cosmic web bins, and comparing the average HI masses for these different groupings. I discuss the results of this stacking comparison and how that affects our understanding of the evolution of a galaxy’s neutral hydrogen content.