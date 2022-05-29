The Peculiar Warp of HD 110058’s Debris Disk

We present scattered-light images in the near infrared of the spatially resolved debris disk around HD 110058 in polarized and total intensity using observations from Gemini Planet Imager (GPI). Modern advancements in instrumentation and direct imaging techniques, such as coronagraphy and polarimetry have proven to be valuable tools in studying the structure and composition of debris disks. With near-infrared scattered-light imaging, we can examine the population of some of the smallest dust grains that populate a debris disk, and attempt to probe part of the dynamical history of the planetary system by examining its disk structure. To date, several debris disks have been observed to contain asymmetries and warps. Dynamical interactions between planetesimals, dust, radiation, and possibly planets work in tandem to shape dust into unique morphologies. For HD 110058, we discuss the morphological characteristics of its edge-on debris disk and the methods that will be used to study the disk’s dynamical history. The presence of an asymmetric warp in the disk at a radius of 0.35 arcseconds (~38 AU) is revealed in PSF subtracted total intensity images, sharing some characteristics with the disk around 𝛽 Pictoris. The warp suggests the existence of large-scale dynamical perturbations due to a possible unseen planet or other dynamical processes such as stellar flybys. We discuss the results of scattered-light modeling intended to constrain the 3-dimensional morphology of the warp, including semi-major axis and degree of warping to help distinguish between these scenarios.