A blinded search for orbital periodicity in the LS I +61 303 binary system

LS I +61 303 is a binary system with a Be star and a compact object. It is also one of only 11 known very high energy gamma-ray binaries in the universe. The orbital period of the binary has been established as 26.496 days based on radio and subsequent multiwavelength observations. The Very Energetic Radiation Imaging Telescope Array System (VERITAS) observatory has been studying this binary for more than a decade. As part of an ongoing study by the VERITAS group, I performed a Pearson Correlation Coefficient test on 200 phase-folded light-curves for periods from 15.0 to 35.0 days using over 174 hrs of VERITAS data and existing MAGIC (Major Atmospheric Gamma Imaging Cherenkov) data. In this talk, I will present the results of the study along with the comparison with the established period.