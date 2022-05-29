Skip to main content
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Periodic Fast Radio Bursts from Luminous X-ray Binaries

Presentation #425.06 in the session Compact Object Binaries.

by Navin Sridhar, Brian Metzger, Paz Beniamini, Ben Margalit, Mathieu Renzo, Lorenzo Sironi, and Konstantinos Kovlakas
The discovery of periodicity in the arrival times of the fast radio bursts (FRBs), and some of them being localized to old globular clusters pose a challenge to the oft-studied young magnetar engines for FRBs. The models that postulate that FRBs arise from magnetized shocks or magnetic reconnection in a relativistic outflow are not specific to magnetar engines; instead, they require only the impulsive injection of relativistic energy into a dense magnetized medium. Motivated thus, I will outline a new scenario in which periodic FRBs are powered by short-lived relativistic outflows from accreting compact objects, which propagate into the cavity of the pre-existing (“quiescent”) jet. In order to reproduce FRB luminosities and rates, we are driven to consider binaries of stellar-mass compact objects undergoing super-Eddington mass transfer, similar to ultraluminous X-ray (ULX) sources. Periodicity on timescales of days to years could be attributed to precession (e.g., Lens-Thirring) of the polar accretion funnel, along which the FRB emission is geometrically and relativistically beamed, which sweeps across the observer line of sight. The synchrotron bubbles/nebulae typically inflated by the disk winds/jet can be related to the persistent radio counterparts observed around some FRBs.

