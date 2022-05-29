The X-ray Source Population of the Star Cluster NGC 3532

We used archival data from the Chandra X-ray Observatory to study the X-ray properties of the open cluster, NGC 3532. For 318 of the X-ray sources in the cluster, we have identified optical counterparts. We also present a preliminary analysis of the Chandra data, including X-ray spectral analysis for the ~20 sources with over 150 net counts in the X-ray image. The majority of X-ray sources appear to be consistent with main-sequence stars, with a few sources showing signs of more exotic types (e.g., active binary).