Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

The X-ray Source Population of the Star Cluster NGC 3532

Presentation #426.01 in the session Stellar Populations and Evolution II.

by Erika Marentes, Erin Eastep, Blagoy Rangelov, Hui Yang, Steven Chen, Oleg Kargaltsev, and Jeremy Hare
We used archival data from the Chandra X-ray Observatory to study the X-ray properties of the open cluster, NGC 3532. For 318 of the X-ray sources in the cluster, we have identified optical counterparts. We also present a preliminary analysis of the Chandra data, including X-ray spectral analysis for the ~20 sources with over 150 net counts in the X-ray image. The majority of X-ray sources appear to be consistent with main-sequence stars, with a few sources showing signs of more exotic types (e.g., active binary).

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
