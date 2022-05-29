Planetary Populations for Radial Velocity Observations

Now is an exciting, perhaps “revolutionary”, time to be an exoplanet scientist. In addition to the plethora of transiting planets detected by surveys like Kepler and TESS, and the rapidly growing number of exoplanet atmospheric detections, we are in the midst of seminal growth in the ground-based detection and characterization of exoplanets via the radial velocity (RV) technique, a felicitous circumstance considering this technique kicked off observational exoplanet science over 25 years ago. In this talk, I will review the current state of RV science, focusing on the planet populations and characteristics that are less well covered by transit surveys, and how RV observations are furthering our understanding of exoplanet evolution and demographics. I will also discuss what we have learned from the synergy of both detection methods, and preview the most cutting-edge RV instruments and what we can expect to learn about exoplanet demographics in the coming years of RV detections.