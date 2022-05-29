Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Speckle Space-Time Covariance in High-Contrast Imaging

Presentation #430.04 in the session Exoplanet Direct Imaging.

by Briley Lewis, Michael Fitzgerald, Rupert Dodkins, and Kristina Davis
We introduce a new framework for point-spread function (PSF) subtraction based on the spatio-temporal variation of speckle noise in high contrast imaging data where the sampling timescale is faster than the speckle evolution timescale. Space-time covariance arises in the pupil as atmospheric layers translate across the telescope aperture and create small, time-varying perturbations in the phase of the incoming wavefront. The propagation of this field to the focal plane preserves some of that space-time covariance. To utilize this covariance, our new approach uses a Karhunen-Loeve transform on a set of image sequences, as opposed to a set of single reference images as in previous implementations of Karhunen-Loeve Image Processing (KLIP) for high-contrast imaging. With the recent development of photon counting detectors, such as microwave kinetic inductance detectors (MKIDs), this technique now has the potential to improve contrast when used as a post-processing step. Preliminary testing on simulated data shows this technique improves contrast, but further gains may be realized with further improvements to the technique.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
