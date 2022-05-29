The Quiet Emission from the Sun

No comments here
Presentation #431.01 in the session The Sun and Solar System III.
Galactic cosmic rays propagate in the heliosphere and interact with the solar surface and its surroundings. This generates quiet non-thermal emission from the Sun that extends up to hundreds of GeV. The study of this emission provides a huge potential for understanding cosmic rays, the Sun and its environment, the solar activity, and the solar magnetic field. We present theoretical advancements in the modeling of quiet solar emission.