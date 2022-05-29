Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

The Quiet Emission from the Sun

Presentation #431.01 in the session The Sun and Solar System III.

by Elena Orlando
Published onJun 29, 2022
The Quiet Emission from the Sun

Galactic cosmic rays propagate in the heliosphere and interact with the solar surface and its surroundings. This generates quiet non-thermal emission from the Sun that extends up to hundreds of GeV. The study of this emission provides a huge potential for understanding cosmic rays, the Sun and its environment, the solar activity, and the solar magnetic field. We present theoretical advancements in the modeling of quiet solar emission.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with