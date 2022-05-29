Simulations of Black Hole Mergers in the Early Universe

Black Holes are really exciting! Especially when they merge, which is what we’ve researched. We studied black hole mergers using cosmological hydrodynamical simulations of galaxy formation including massive black holes. We used snapshots of just before and after the collisions of binary black hole systems, and we measured the properties of each black hole. We found out where black holes are located within each galaxy as well as how abundant they are. We determined the galaxies’ morphology and the typical distances between black holes and their respective galaxy centers. 82% of BH mergers happen close to the galaxy center. Most of the mergers happen in galaxies with stellar masses greater than 1010 Solar masses.