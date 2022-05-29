Intermediate massive black hole accretion and feedback in giant molecular clouds

We study the accretion and feedback of intermediate massive black holes (IMBHs) in star-forming and turbulent giant molecular clouds (GMCs), especially the possibility of super/hyper-Eddington accretion towards SMBHs. The problem can be divided into two aspects/scales: i. how much mass can be captured by the IMBH with the Bondi-Hoyle accretion; ii. the impact of sub-grid IMBH mechanical/radiative feedback. We run numerical MHD simulations of GMCs and IMBHs with FIRE-2 physics, including star formation and stellar feedback, to check both aspects of the problem.

In the first part (Paper I) of the study, we check how much mass can be accreted on IMBHs due to the Bondi-Hoyle accretion by resoluting the Bondi-Hoyle accretion length in the simulation. We randomly sample IMBH seeds weighing M bh = 102–104 M ⊙ inside GMCs with low/medium/high initial mean surface densities (Σ 0 ~ 102, 103, 104 M ⊙ /pc2) and radii. We found that for high surface density clouds the gas is gravitationally bound against mechanical/radiative stellar feedback, and the Bondi-Hoyle accretion is significant for some IMBHs with shallow dependence on their initial mass/position/velocity. Microscopically, the accretion is amplified in case that IMBHs are crossing dense clumps with low relative velocity. The study shows that for certain IMBHs, Bondi-Hoyle accretion is possible to reach the super-Eddington regime.