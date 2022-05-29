Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Measurement and Modeling of Temperature in Laboratory Photoionized Plasmas

Presentation #435.03 in the session Laboratory Astrophysics (LAD) Division Meeting: Plasma Contributed Talks.

by Jeffrey Rowland and Roberto Mancini
Published onJun 29, 2022
Measurement and Modeling of Temperature in Laboratory Photoionized Plasmas

Measurements of the electron temperature in laboratory photoionized plasma experiments have shown significant discrepancies with predictions computed with astrophysical modeling codes1. However, simulations of the experiments performed with radiation-hydrodynamics codes have produced good temperature comparisons between theory and observation. For the conditions of the experiments, the heating and temperature of the photoionized plasmas mainly depend on radiative heating and cooling. In turn, the temperature impacts the level population distribution that determines the opacity and emissivity of the plasma. We will discuss the differences in assumptions and approximations used in the physics models employed in the astrophysical and radiation-hydrodynamics modeling codes and how they can impact the temperature prediction.

1R. C. Mancini et al, Phys. Rev. E 101, 051201(R) (2020). This work is supported by DOE NNSA NLUF Grant DE-NA0003936.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with