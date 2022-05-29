Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

The Star-Planet Activity Research CubeSat (SPARCS)

Presentation #436.02 in the session Space-Based Instruments.

by Tahina Ramiaramanantsoa, Evgenya Shkolnik, Judd Bowman, David Ardila, April Jewell, Travis Barman, Christophe Basset, Matthew Beasley, Samuel cheng, Johnathan Gamaunt, Varoujan Gorjian, John Hennessy, Daniel Jacobs, Logan Jensen, Mary Knapp, Matthew Kolopanis, Joe Llama, Victoria Meadows, Shouleh Nikzad, Sarah Peacock, Paul Scowen, and Mark Swain
Published onJun 29, 2022
The Star-Planet Activity Research CubeSat (SPARCS)

The Star-Planet Activity Research CubeSat (SPARCS) is a 6U CubeSat observatory equipped with a 9-cm telescope and a dual-band camera, currently mid-way into its development phase, and expected to be ready for insertion into low-Earth orbit in early 2024. SPARCS is specifically designed to do unprecedented long time baseline photometric monitoring of the flaring and chromospheric activity of a sample of twenty M stars simultaneously in the near-ultraviolet (NUV) and the far-ultraviolet (FUV). The SPARCS observations will considerably improve M star UV flare frequency distributions as they will enable the study of M star UV flares across a much broader range of flare energies than previous short-term observations have done. We will present the current status of the development of the mission, which is currently approaching its critical design review.

Acknowledgements: Funding for SPARCS is provided by NASA’s Astrophysics Research and Analysis (APRA) program.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with