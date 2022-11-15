Mesoscale Phenomena and their Contribution to the Global Response: A Focus on the Magnetotail Transition Region and Magnetosphere-Ionosphere Coupling

How do mesoscale phenomena contribute to the global response of the system? This question has risen to the forefront of the space physics community in recent years, and has been the topic of a Geospace Environment Modeling (GEM) Focus Group since 2017. Specifically, community members have been studying if and how much mesoscale transport in the tail contributes to the more global response at the dipole-stretched transition region with respect to magnetic flux and dipolarization, particle transport and injections, and the substorm current wedge. How this relates to the coupled ionosphere is also an important consideration. This talk will summarize some results that were compiled to answer this question, and poses more questions to the audience to consider with regards to further understanding how mesoscale phenomena contribute to the system global response.