Published on Oct 20, 2022

HelioCloud: An Open Cloud-based Platform for Heliophysics Research

Presentation #103.03 in the session Promoting Open Science in Heliophysics and Space Science through Software.

by Brian Thomas, Alexander Antunes, Kiley Yeakel, Jeffery Bradford, Eric Winter, Wenli Mo, Brent Smith, Jon Vandegriff, and Aaron Roberts
We present our work on developing “HelioCloud” a new and open cloud-based platform for conducting heliophysics research. This effort aims to satisfy the need for both an easy-to-use research platform for the research community and to better democratize access to very large datasets with associated compute to enable big data research. The ultimate goal is to create a software stack that can easily be replicated at any institution, or for projects of moderate size — anywhere there is a need to collaborate with large amounts of data that need compute capacity nearby. In this paper we will present use cases we are targeting and high-level technical details of the architecture. We will also provide current status in the context of long-range plans, and our plan to engage the community as participants in the development and adoption of this platform.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
