Promoting open science with COSPAR/ISWAT information architecture working group and IHDEA

The heliophysics and space weather communities have entered the era of big data for almost a decade now. Research analysis and modelling efforts to understand system-level heliophysical processes and to enable forecast of space weather events rely largely on the preservation, accessibility, and usability of diverse data products (space-based and ground-based). Information architecture, including standards for data models, metadata and data access protocols, can enhance data distribution, supporting in particular data mining and data-model comparison. Since early 2020, a worldwide initiative has been setup that should last until the end of 2022: the International Space Weather Action Teams or ISWAT. The goal is deriving a Space Weather roadmap for the next decade. On top of working groups based on space weather scientific topics, a dedicated group was formed on information architecture. This initiative is complementary to another working group gathering major space agencies and data providers in the field of heliophysics: the International Heliophysics Data Environment Alliance (IHDEA). This talk will report on past achievements and on-going activities from both of these working groups, including actions to grow the usage of heliophysics Python libraries and DOI to promote open science.