Abstract
Published on Oct 20, 2022

Promoting open science with COSPAR/ISWAT information architecture working group and IHDEA

Presentation #103.05 in the session Promoting Open Science in Heliophysics and Space Science through Software.

by Arnaud Masson and Shing Fung
The heliophysics and space weather communities have entered the era of big data for almost a decade now. Research analysis and modelling efforts to understand system-level heliophysical processes and to enable forecast of space weather events rely largely on the preservation, accessibility, and usability of diverse data products (space-based and ground-based). Information architecture, including standards for data models, metadata and data access protocols, can enhance data distribution, supporting in particular data mining and data-model comparison. Since early 2020, a worldwide initiative has been setup that should last until the end of 2022: the International Space Weather Action Teams or ISWAT. The goal is deriving a Space Weather roadmap for the next decade. On top of working groups based on space weather scientific topics, a dedicated group was formed on information architecture. This initiative is complementary to another working group gathering major space agencies and data providers in the field of heliophysics: the International Heliophysics Data Environment Alliance (IHDEA). This talk will report on past achievements and on-going activities from both of these working groups, including actions to grow the usage of heliophysics Python libraries and DOI to promote open science.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
