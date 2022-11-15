Energy transfer and proton-electron heating in turbulent plasmas

Despite decades of study of high-temperature weakly-collisional plasmas, a complete understanding of how energy is transferred between particles and fields remains elusive. Two major questions in this regard are how fluid-scale energy transfer rates associated with turbulence connect with kinetic-scale dissipation, and what controls the fraction of dissipation on different charged species. Using kinetic simulations and in-situ spacecraft data, we show possible connection between the fluid-scale energy flux and the energy dissipation rate, as measured by pressure-strain interaction. The global dissipation rates show contrasting behavior in comparison to reconnection events. We discuss possible explanations of this discrepancy.