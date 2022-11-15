Signatures of Turbulent Dissipation and Particle Heating in the Inner-Heliosphere

The dissipation of magnetized turbulence is an important paradigm for describing heating and energy transfer in astrophysical environments; however, the collisionless processes responsible for plasma heating remain relatively unconstrained by measurements. The observed particle distribution functions frequently show non-thermal signatures that can help constrain these turbulent dissipation mechanisms. In this work, we discuss the use of Hermite transforms to represent ion distribution functions observed by Parker Solar Probe. Through the Hermite representation, we explore the quasilinear heating rates of the solar wind ions due to resonant interactions with ion-cyclotron waves. The results suggest that ion-cyclotron resonant heating is active in the solar wind and may contribute significantly to the dissipation of turbulence and bulk solar wind heating.