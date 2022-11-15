Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Oct 20, 2022

Suppression of Torus Instability on the Sun and Other Cool Stars

Presentation #106.03 in the session General Topics I — Solar.

by Xudong Sun, Tibor Torok, and Marc DeRosa
Published onOct 20, 2022
Suppression of Torus Instability on the Sun and Other Cool Stars

Despite the frequent detection of stellar super flares, reports on stellar coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are rare. This is in contrast with our Sun, where almost all large flares are accompanied by a CME. Here, we use an analytical coronal magnetic field model to demonstrate that the torus instability, a leading mechanism for solar CMEs, tends to be suppressed in stellar magnetic environment. Contributing factors include larger starspots, stronger global dipole field, and more closed magnetic geometry compared to the Sun. Suppression of the torus instability may contribute to the low apparent CME rate on cool stars.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with