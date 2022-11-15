Synthetic Corona Outflow Model: A Tool for Flow Tracking Algorithms

The Synthetic Corona Outflow Model (SynCOM) provides a testbed for velocity outflow measuring algorithms. SynCOM is an empirical data-driven model of a dynamic solar corona based on previous high-resolution observations. It mimics the transient and quasi-periodical behavior present in the actual solar corona, such as observed by the STEREO-A/COR 2 instrument. The synthetic images produced by SynCOM exhibit a realistic radial decrease of the polarized brightness and include stochastic components accounting for physical fluctuations of plasma outflows and instrumental noise. The model has a predefined flow velocity probability distribution and an adjustable signal-to-noise ratio which can be used for testing a variety of data analysis methods used in measuring coronal flows. Adjusting SynCOM settings for specific coronal conditions and instrument parameters enables a straightforward comparison of accuracy and performance of different data analysis and measurement techniques designed to qualify velocity and acceleration in the corona. The validation of these measurements is crucial for our understanding of the origin of the solar wind and serving for upcoming missions that address this problem, such as the Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere (PUNCH) mission. In this presentation, we will present examples of applications of SynCOM for verifying observational requirements for detecting coronal flows beyond the range of altitudes covered by previously operated coronagraph instruments. Ultimately, our goal is to benchmark popular flow tracking codes used by the coronal physics community and cross-validating their outputs.