CME modeling and reconstruction techniques: Preparing for the PUNCH mission

Interplanetary coronal mass ejections (ICMEs) are the major drivers of space weather. Understanding how they propagate from the Sun and evolve in the heliosphere is important for predicting their potential impact at the Earth, other planets, and spacecraft. The upcoming PUNCH mission will provide us with new observations particularly suited for studying ICMEs: near-Sun coronagraph and wide-field heliospheric imaging data of both polarized and unpolarized white-light. To facilitate the analysis of these data in an efficient manner, we are developing a set of synthetic observations. These are used to simulate the propagation of several ICMEs, modeled as Gibson&Low flux ropes, through the solar wind using the GAMERA MHD model. We synthesize the background and CME brightness, both as polarized and unpolarized observations, making the images of comparable characteristics as the anticipated PUNCH observations. These data will be used as one of first proxies for PUNCH observations to test ICME reconstruction techniques. These data, meant to simulate PUNCH observations, can be tested with various ICME reconstruction methods. As the flux rope properties are known in the simulations, these data also serves as a powerful validation tool, helping us to validate existing methods, and develop new methods in the future.