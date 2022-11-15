Whole Heliosphere and Planetary Interactions (WHPI) is an international initiative focused on the solar minimum period that aims to understand the interconnected sun-heliospheric-planetary system. The simpler magnetic configuration and infrequency of Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) makes solar minimum an ideal time to follow how the solar magnetic and radiative output propagates through the heliosphere and affects the Earth and planets’ atmospheres and magnetospheres. WHPI currently involves more than 600 solar, heliospheric, geospace, and planetary researchers, with monthly colloquia and show-and-tell tutorials, a special session at the Fall 2020 AGU, a workshop in 2021 with more than 200 registered participants, and multiple campaigns in support of Parker Solar Probe perihelia. A topical AGU Journals Special Issue is currently soliciting papers. These and other activities are coordinated via the WHPI web page (https://whpi.hao.ucar.edu).