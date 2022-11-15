Energetic Particle Events Observed Jointly by the Expanded Owens Valley Solar Array and the Parker Solar Probe

We report two energetic particle events observed jointly by the Expanded Owens Valley Solar Array (EOVSA) and the Parker Solar Probe (PSP) in April 2019 and July 2021. Both the events are associated with type III radio bursts that continue to the interplanetary space in the decameter–kilometer wavelength range (300 kHz–30 MHz) observed by multiple spacecraft including PSP/FIELDS, Wind/WAVEs, and STEREO/WAVES, and appears to reach the local plasma frequency at the PSP spacecraft. One event, associated with a GOES B3-class flare, coincides with an enhanced suprathermal electron population with an anti-sunward beam-like component as measured in situ by PSP/SWEAP. For the other event, which is associated with a GOES X1-class flare, PSP/ISOIS recorded a more energetic particle event with >1 MeV electrons and an enhanced 3He/4He ratio. These two in situ energetic particle events are both recorded by EOVSA, manifested in the dynamic spectrum as a group of impulsive microwave bursts. Combining the in-situ observational signatures of the suprathermal particles with microwave imaging spectroscopy and magnetic modeling, we identify the source of the energetic particle events and discuss their transport from near the solar surface to the interplanetary space.