On the detectability of solar and stellar coronal mass ejections through asymmetries of extreme-ultraviolet spectral line profiles

Coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are the largest-scale eruptive phenomena in the solar system. Associated with enormous plasma ejections and energy release, CMEs have an important impact on the solar-terrestrial environment. CMEs can also occur on other stars and will greatly impact the habitability of the orbiting exoplanets around the hosting stars. Therefore, the detection of stellar CMEs and how stellar CMEs aﬀect the space environments are indispensable when evaluating the habitability of exoplanets. Observationally, solar CMEs could result in the asymmetries of spectral line proﬁles. However, few studies have concentrated on whether we can detect solar and stellar CME signals and accurately diagnose CME properties through line proﬁle asymmetries. In this work, we constructed a geometric CME model and derived the analytical expressions for full-disk integrated extreme ultraviolet (EUV) line proﬁles during CMEs. For diﬀerent CME properties and instrumental conditions, full disk-integrated line proﬁles were synthesized. We further evaluated the detectability and diagnostic potential of CMEs from the synthetic line proﬁles. Our investigations provide important constraints on the future design of spectrographs for solar and stellar CME detections through EUV line asymmetries.