The MAVEN EUV Monitor: Providing Solar Irradiance for Mars and Another Vantage Point on Solar Variability

The solar EUV Monitor on the MAVEN mission has been providing irradiance observations for Mars atmospheric studies since late 2014. It has also provided a second vantage point beyond the usual Earth-based observations of solar EUV irradiance, useful for studies of solar variability, space weather, and for its impacts throughout the solar system. This presentation will provide an overview of the MAVEN-EUVM observations, data products, data availability, and scientific results.