Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Oct 20, 2022

The MAVEN EUV Monitor: Providing Solar Irradiance for Mars and Another Vantage Point on Solar Variability

Presentation #116.06 in the session Solar X-ray and VUV Spectra: observation, modeling, and planetary atmospheric impacts — Poster Session.

by Francis Eparvier, Edward Thiemann, Phillip Chamberlin, Shaosui Xu, Brian Templeman, and Rita Borelli
Published onOct 20, 2022
The MAVEN EUV Monitor: Providing Solar Irradiance for Mars and Another Vantage Point on Solar Variability

The solar EUV Monitor on the MAVEN mission has been providing irradiance observations for Mars atmospheric studies since late 2014. It has also provided a second vantage point beyond the usual Earth-based observations of solar EUV irradiance, useful for studies of solar variability, space weather, and for its impacts throughout the solar system. This presentation will provide an overview of the MAVEN-EUVM observations, data products, data availability, and scientific results.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with