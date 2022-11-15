New Results and Lessons Learned From Modeling the 2019, 2020, and 2021 Eclipse Coronae

Total solar eclipses present a perfect opportunity study the interconnected physics that link the solar surface to the inner heliosphere. In addition to providing an unobstructed, high-resolution view of the low, middle, and outer corona, the absence of direct disk emission simplifies the measurement of novel coronal diagnostics in the visible and infrared. These diagnostics, in turn, provide unique scientific pathways for connecting our coronal models to observations and visa versa. This is useful for not only benchmarking models and testing analysis techniques, but also for learning about the complex structure and physics of the solar corona. In this presentation we will overview science results from our high-resolution prediction modeling of the 2019, 2020, and 2021 total eclipses using a wave-turbulence-driven thermodynamic MHD model of the global solar corona. We will cover how forward modeling, coupled with observational comparison, can help us learn about coronal morphology, energy storage, high-resolution structure, and plasma properties. Special emphasis will be placed on new results obtained by forward modeling broadband scattering (K-Corona) and narrowband line emission at various visible and infrared wavelengths and using these diagnostics to probe plasma density, temperature, and collisionality in the low-to-middle solar corona.