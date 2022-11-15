PAMIS: A Partially Multiplexed Imaging Spectrometer for High Resolution Spectral Observations of the Corona during Total Solar Eclipses

Dynamical processes in the extended solar corona are connected to a variety of solar eruption events. These processes have been investigated primarily with emission spectroscopy in the ultraviolet (with a coronagraph) and extreme ultraviolet from space. While the spatial coverage of the former misses the first radius above the limb, the extreme UV coverage is limited to below 1 solar radius above the limb. To extend the coverage of the field of view, starting from the solar surface out to ~ 5 Rs, observations during total solar eclipses of emission from neutrals, low and high ionized elements, notably Fe, in the visible and the near infrared range, are optimal. In a standard slit spectrometer (grating or prism), the spectral resolution is proportional to the order number of the grating over the slit width. Hence, to increase the spatial resolution, the use of a high resolution echelle grating spectrometer, operating in very high order is optimal. However, to cover a spectral range of several tens of nanometers, together with a spatial cover of a few solar radii, order sorting tools cannot be incorporated in the design. Consequently, while overlapping spectra from several orders are inevitable, they can nevertheless be sorted with deconvolution techniques. Furthermore, the significant advantage of spectroscopic observations over imaging is the inference of line-of-sight velocities and Doppler shifts when present. The design of PAMIS, a PArtially Multiplexed Imaging Spectrometer, developed for operation during total solar eclipses will be presented. PAMIS was operated successfully during the eclipses of 2015, 2017 and 2019. Highlights from these observations to be presented. They will underscore the detection of emission from low ionized elements associated with filamentary material embedded in a CME front, and the inference of Fe9+ ion temperature from the line width of the corresponding spectra.