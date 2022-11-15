EISPAC — the EIS Python Analysis Code

Since its launch in 2006, the EUV Imaging Spectrometer (EIS) on board the Hinode spacecraft has yielded tremendous insight into the physics of the solar atmosphere. In this presentation, we showcase further development of the EIS Python Analysis Code. EISPAC provides convenient and easy-to-use functions and command line tools for searching, downloading, and analyzing EIS data within the scientific Python ecosystem. In particular, EISPAC interfaces with the SunPy and NDCube packages to support exciting multi-spacecraft studies with past and present missions. EISPAC is also accompanied by a new level-1 archive of EIS data that combines both calibrated data and ancillary information in sets of HDF5 files for efficient storage and accessibility.