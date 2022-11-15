ADS Support of Open Science in Heliophysics

In keeping with NASA’s long term commitment to open science, the ADS services have always been open and freely accessible to everyone on Earth. By integrating from and linking to hundreds of data sources, such as publishers, archives, data centers, and libraries, the ADS has created a powerful international, multi-partner research discovery engine, unified by the ADS digital library system. Having done this for Astrophysics for three decades, the ADS has included Heliophysics in its efforts to support open science. This poster highlights these efforts and progress that has already been made.