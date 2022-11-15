Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Oct 20, 2022

ADS Support of Open Science in Heliophysics

Presentation #119.08 in the session Promoting Open Science in Heliophysics and Space Science through Software — Poster Session.

by Edwin Henneken, Alberto Accomazzi, Sergi Blanco-Cuaresma, Michael Kurtz, and ADS Team
Published onOct 20, 2022
ADS Support of Open Science in Heliophysics

In keeping with NASA’s long term commitment to open science, the ADS services have always been open and freely accessible to everyone on Earth. By integrating from and linking to hundreds of data sources, such as publishers, archives, data centers, and libraries, the ADS has created a powerful international, multi-partner research discovery engine, unified by the ADS digital library system. Having done this for Astrophysics for three decades, the ADS has included Heliophysics in its efforts to support open science. This poster highlights these efforts and progress that has already been made.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with