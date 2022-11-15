Remote Sensing of Coronal Forces During a Solar Prominence Eruption Using KODA Technique

We present a new methodology — the Keplerian Optical Dynamics Analysis (KODA) — for analyzing the dynamics of dense, cool material in the solar corona. The technique involves adaptive spatiotemporal tracking of propagating intensity gradients and their characterization in terms of time-evolving Keplerian areas swept out by the position vectors of moving plasma blobs. Whereas gravity induces purely ballistic motions consistent with Kepler’s second law, non-central forces such as the Lorentz force introduce non-zero torques resulting in more complex motions. KODA algorithms enable direct evaluation of the line-of-sight component of the net torque density from the image-plane projection of the areal acceleration. The method is applied to the prominence eruption of 2011 June 7, observed by the Solar Dynamics Observatory’s Atmospheric Imaging Assembly. Results obtained include quantitative estimates of the magnetic forces, field intensities, and blob masses and energies across a vast region impacted by the post-reconnection redistribution of the prominence material. The magnetic pressure and energy are strongly dominant during the early, rising phase of the eruption, while the dynamic pressure and kinetic energy become significant contributors during the subsequent falling phases. Measured intensive properties of the prominence blobs are consistent with those of typical active-region prominences; measured extensive properties are compared with those of the whole pre-eruption prominence and the post-eruption coronal mass ejection of 2011 June 7, all derived by other investigators and techniques. We argue that KODA provides valuable information on characteristics of erupting prominences that are not readily available via alternative means, thereby shedding new light on their environment and evolution.