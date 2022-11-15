Simulations of Thermal Non-Equilibrium Caused by Nanoflares

We present the results of models of nanoflare heated coronal loops using the 1-D hydrodynamic ARGOS code. The nanoflares are modeled by discrete pulses of energy along the loop. We explore the occurrence of cold condensations due to the effective equivalent of thermal non-equilibrium (TNE) in loops with steady heating. We examine the dependence on nanoflare timing and intensity and also on location of nanoflares along the loop. In addition to exploring the parameter space for nanoflares with regular recurrence and constant locations in the loop, we also investigate the effects of randomized nanoflares in time and intensity and also location. We find that randomizing the timing and intensity of nanoflares tends to diminish the likelihood of TNE compared to regularly occurring nanoflares with the same average properties, but that TNE can sometimes occur in regimes where regular nanoflares would not produce TNE. Also, the condensations stay in the loop for a shorter amount of time when the nanoflares are random. We offer explanations for all of this behavior.